Brighton Army veteran taking on London Marathon for military charity

An Army veteran from Brighton is set to take on the London Marathon in 2025 to raise money for Blind Veterans UK, the national charity for vision-impaired ex-Service men and women.

Jim Boyden, 45, served with the Royal Signals from 1995 to 2016 and is now an officer with the Sussex Army Cadet Force.

Jim says: “As a veteran myself, I understand the importance of military charities to the veteran community. Charities like Blind Veterans UK make such a difference, often service people go into military life aware that they may ultimately give their life, but they are less aware that they may lose their eyesight. The fact that there is a charity specifically for that is fantastic.

“I live in Brighton and with my work with the Army Cadets I was lucky to visit the Blind Veterans UK former Centre of Wellbeing in Ovingdean. I have an affinity with the charity and I try and get the cadets involved with them as much as I can as it is really good for them to understand the veteran community.”

Jim will be taking on the iconic course from Greenwich to Westminster on 27 April, 2025.

He says: “I’ve spent my entire life in energy saving mode. The last marathon I was involved with was covered in chocolate and was renamed Snickers shortly afterwards! I like all the things about running, except the actual running part. I like eating carbs, wearing comfortable footwear and being cheered for being great. It’s just the old one foot in front of the other bit that proves a bit of a challenge.

“It’s a crazy thing to do but is a great high-profile event. For a great charity like Blind Veterans UK, you need a great event.

“I got involved with Blind Veterans UK a few years back and I’ve been amazed at how brilliant the veterans are. With or without sight, Service men and women are always the same – a wicked sense of humour and always cheerful and they don’t let a little thing like being blind stop them. Last year I met blind veteran Billy Baxter, he’s black blind and somehow the world record speed holder for a blind bloke on a motorbike. Madness but this is an example of the can-do attitude of the veterans supported by the charity.

“So, if you’d like to see me suffer, mile after agonising mile, live on international tv, and in front of the population of London, your donations will greatly improve the lives of blind veterans.”

Jim is hoping to raise £1,995 for Blind Veterans UK. If you would like to support him to reach his target please visit his Just Giving page: justgiving.com/page/jim-boyden

If you were lucky enough to get a place in the 2025 London Marathon and are looking for a fantastic charity to support with your ballot place, join Team Blind Veterans UK and make your marathon journey even more meaningful. If you missed out in the ballot, you can register your interest in a charity place at blindveterans.org.uk/londonmarathon

Blind Veterans UK supports thousands of blind veterans across the country, but knows there are many thousands more who still need its support to rebuild their lives after sight loss.

If you, or someone you know, served in the Armed Forces, including National Service, and are now struggling with sight loss, then please get in touch. Call 0800 389 7979 or visit blindveterans.org.uk/gethelp