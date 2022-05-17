Brighton boxer's plea for a sponsor to help him pursue his professional dreams

Liam Forrest, 24, from Lewes Road, is the current number one champion in the light heavyweight division in the UK, winning 30 amateur fights out of 45, being crowned a six times southern counties champion (twice as a senior elite champion), winning silver at Haringey box cup, which is Europe’s largest boxing tournament, as well as multiple London championships wins.

Liam is now in the elite England’s final stages for the second time and at the end of his amateur career, hoping to go professional. He is looking for a sponsor to enable this to happen.

Liam said: “Sponsorship will pay the expenses I need to progress me from my current status as a champion amateur boxer and permit me to concentrate on building my promising professional career.”

Liam from Brighton said sponsorship is vital for success in boxing

A sponsor would benefit from having their brand logo advertised on Liam’s clothing, fight shorts and corner jackets throughout a fight, as well as promotion around his fights, on his social media and in interviews that Liam undertakes.

Liam’s ultimate goal is to not only become a champion boxer but also branch out on his current work with underprivileged children.

“My ultimate long-term goal is to establish boxing gyms in areas where children have few opportunities and live chaotic lives,” said Liam. “Boxing gives them aims and discipline and helps to divert them from anti-social or criminal behaviour.”

Liam started boxing from the age of 12 after joining MouIscoombe ABC.

Liam said he had been offered the opportunity to train with world-class professional boxers at the Boxing Booth Gym, one of the leading boxing training gyms in the country

He added: “I aim to be the next boxing big thing since the famous Eubanks of Brighton. My great achievements so far have happened without any financial backing but to achieve my goal I need sponsorship to continue. Sponsorship would not only help me to be a success in the ring and become one of the best in the world in the light heavyweight division, but it would also help my intention to work with at-risk children and youths live better lives and for me to make a positive and worthwhile mark on the world.”To sponsor Liam, contact him via www.instagram.com/forrestboxing/

Liam Forrest said becoming professional would also enable him to fund his passion for working with under-privileged children and teenagers to teach them how to box