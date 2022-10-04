Brighton Christmas Festival returns with European-style Christmas market.

The Christmas Market will be run by a German company who run festive markets like this one in London's Leicester Square

And it will take place at a new venue next to St Peter's Church on both St Peter’s Plaza and Richmond Square.

There are a host of attractions planned with highlights that include a new high quality traditional European-style Christmas market. E3 are partnering with a top German company experienced in providing Christmas markets in Hyde Park, London, and the famous market in Edinburgh.

There will also be a two-storey Après Ski Bar with seating for 180 people, including an outside heated terrace and the Big Wheel is coming back

Also planned is a traditional Christmas Grotto with Father Christmas and Snow Queen and Aladdin the pantomime is at the Brighton Centre from December 22-27. The Elves are back again after last year's success with their new show ‘The Elf Express’ In addition, Sussex Superstars, a new live talent show with five heats during the Christmas Festival, and the Grand Final in February 2023.

David Hill - CEO of E3 Events in Hove - says he is very excited about this year's packed schedule, which will run from Friday November 18 until Christmas Eve.

He told guests at the launch held at the Malmaison Hotel in Brighton Marina: "I genuinely feel incredibly excited at the line-up we have for 2022. We have listened to people in the city, and we have a new location for the market - next to St Peter's Church on both St Peter’s Plaza and Richmond Square

"The Market will be completely different, with a specialist company who are used to putting on these events in the heart of London. The idea this year is to keep everything closer together. The Après Ski Bar will be in St Peter's Plaza right by The Big Wheel, and in the heart of the market. People can do their Christmas shopping, then relax with some great street food and a mulled wine or a Bailey’s hot chocolate.

"The Wheel itself will be slightly smaller this year - 20 metres - and it will be a great signpost to the city for the whole event."

David is keen to build on last year's successes, which included the sold-out Grotto and Elf Express. It will be the third attempt staging Aladdin at the Brighton Centre after 2020 and 2021 were both cancelled due to Covid. The live talent show is a new fresh idea being staged at the Hilton Brighton Metropole.

David said: "My team has worked so hard to create what we think will be a winning line-up this Christmas.