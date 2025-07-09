Brighton council homeless policy criticised after deaths of men in Eastbourne

The deputy leader of Eastbourne Borough Council (EBC) said he believes the deaths of two homeless men in the town were ‘directly influenced’ by Brighton and Hove City Council’s (BHCC) placement policies.

Two men who had been placed in temporary accommodation by BHCC were found dead at an Eastbourne hotel on April 28 and May 6 of this year.

Inquests are due to be held into the deaths of both men.

Councillor Peter Diplock, deputy leader and cabinet member for housing and homelessness at EBC, has written a letter to East Sussex senior coroner Fiona King, urging her to ‘reflect’ on his concerns, stating ‘I believe there is a direct link between the actions of BHCC, and the tragic deaths’.

Councillor Diplock. Photo: EBC

In the letter, Cllr Diplock said: "I believe that both these deaths were directly influenced by the homeless and out of area (OOA) placement policies adopted by other local authorities, a situation that is having a significantly negative impact on Eastbourne.

"In October 2023, there were 42 OOA homeless placements made by BHCC in Eastbourne. Since then, month by month, the numbers have risen to a total of 172 placements at the end of May.

“The decision to send their most vulnerable 20 miles away; the reduced or absent support, and removal from existing networks mean many are effectively left by BHCC to sink or swim; the almost complete absence of timely information sharing with EBC and the Police; all of this sets a tone, a background, to how BHCC operates, that enables a corporate strategy of ‘out of sight, out of mind’.”

Councillor Gill Williams, cabinet member for Housing at BHCC, said: “We’d like to extend our deepest sympathies to the families and communities affected by these tragic deaths. Brighton & Hove City Council is operating within the constraints of a national housing crisis, with over 100,000 households in temporary accommodation across England.

"The demand for housing far exceeds supply, and our priority remains to prevent homelessness wherever possible.

“We have invested significantly in early intervention services and have one of the highest prevention rates in the south east.

“Where temporary accommodation is necessary, we aim to place households within or near the city. However, due to limited availability and affordability, out-of-area placements are sometimes unavoidable.

"These decisions are never taken lightly, and we work to ensure that placements are safe, supported, and communicated appropriately.

“Our focus is on the welfare of vulnerable individuals and we are committed to improving our processes, including strengthening information sharing with receiving authorities and enhancing welfare checks.

"We are also awaiting the outcome of the Coroner’s report, which we will consider carefully to inform any further improvements to our approach.

“We welcome continued dialogue with Eastbourne Borough Council and other partners to ensure that all individuals placed out of area receive the support they need.”