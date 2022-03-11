Brighton Half Marathon kicks off 12 months of fundraising for Sam

A father of two kicked off a planned year of fundraising for a local children’s charity at the Brighton Half Marathon last month.

Sam Thomas, from Saltdean, is on a year-long mission to raise cash for the Rockinghorse Children’s Charity, the official fundraising arm of the Royal Alexandra Children’s Hospital in Brighton. He hopes to raise £10,000 for the hospital where his twins Sienna and Luca were born and where Luca needed emergency care.

Sam joined the Rockinghorse board in February 2021 as their first Parent Trustee, following Luca’s experience at the Trevor Mann Baby Unit at the Royal Alexandra Children’s Hospital.

Sam Thomas

He said: “Over the past six years we’ve organised various events, fundraisers and auctions raising funds to go to the people and equipment to whom we literally owe our lives.

“Now as a trustee I aim to continue my support and want to do even more to spread awareness and support for this incredible charity. In this, their 55th year and my first full year as a Trustee, I wanted to make as much of an impact as possible, so I am aiming to raise £10,000 over the year through a variety of events and challenges including lots of running, a 24-hour podcast marathon and even jumping out of a plane!

“This race is the first of many this year and it’s great to get things started with such a wonderful event. It was lovely to see so many supporters along the course, especially the Rockinghorse cheering squad outside the Grand – they really help keep your motivation up.”

Donna Holland, Rockinghorse CEO said: “This is such a brilliant idea, what an incredible challenge for 2022 and for our Emerald year. We will be helping Sam every step of the way in reaching his goal – from cheering him on at events like this, to staying up with him for his podcast-athon!”

Go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/sam-thomas-10k-trustee-challenge