Brighton Marathon future unclear as organisers set to go into administration

Grounded Events, the company that runs the race, has filed a notice of intention to appoint an administrator amid spiralling debts and mounting legal cases.

Yet despite the financial concerns surrounding Grounded Events, the Brighton Marathon page remained open for entries for April 2023 until yesterday.

A spokesperson for Brighton and Hove council said: "We are committed to hosting a Brighton Marathon next year.

“But we have made it clear to Grounded Events that we will not provide full landlords consent for the use of city space unless they fulfil the criteria we have set out for them.

“This includes the settling of all outstanding debts from previous years. We are aware that they now stated their intention to appoint administrators as a protective measure.

"We are meeting them later this week to understand the implications of this in terms of their request to run the Brighton Marathon next year."

Its website also states in its FAQs that ‘the Brighton Marathon and BM10k events hold a UKA license with runbritain for the 2023 events’.

