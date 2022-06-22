Brighton Marina big screen to return – when will it be there and what is being shown

Brighton Marina has announced the return of its free Screen on the Green for four weeks this summer.
The big screen will be in the Village Square at Brighton Marina from June 27 until July 24.
The tennis at Wimbledon will start on June 27 and will be live on the big screen and free to watch until July 10.
Following Wimbledon Live, Brighton Marina’s Screen on the Green will then be showing family films such as Sonic the Hedgehog, West Side Story, Sing 2 and Reminiscence.
In-between films there will be other live sports including top cricket matches, The World Games, Golf Open Championships, the World Athletic Championships and the F1 Lenovo Grand Prix de France.
Sophie Chandler, marketing manager for Brighton Marina, who has organised the Big Screen, said: “It is fantastic to be welcoming back our regulars and a lot of visitors to Brighton Marina. The fact that we can offer Wimbledon live, other headline sports, and family films for free, is something we take pride in.”
The big LED screen was first set up at the marina in summer 2017 and proved popular. Last year, a plan to show the England Euro games on the screen had to be cancelled after crowds of people meant organisers found it difficult to ahere to covid regulations at the event.
During this summer's screenings, residents and visitors will be able to sample food and drink from all the outlets around the Marina and in the Village Green.
The sports screenings are to be confirmed but the schedule for the films is as follows:
Saturday, July 16:
2pm Sing 2
8pm Reminiscence
Sunday, July 17:
2pm Raya and the Last Dragon
8pm Jungle Cruise
Saturday, July 23:
2pm Sonic the Hedgehog
8pm West Side Story
Sunday, July 24:
2pm The Croods 2
8pm Old
Find out more at https://www.brightonmarina.co.uk/events/the-big-screen-returns/
HAVE YOU READ: Pictures show cast of Calendar Girls The Musical rehearsing ahead of show's Brighton debut | SussexWorld (sussexexpress.co.uk)