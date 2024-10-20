Brighton nightclub and cinema close after problems found with iconic building
The venue, which is home to an Odeon cinema, the popular PRYZM nightclub and a range of eateries, closed its doors yesterday (October 19).
Owners said, in a statement, that they were aware of ‘serious issues’ with the building and had been forced to close. PRYZM Nightclub told guests that all they would be closing until further notice and tickets for upcoming events are to be refunded automatically.
"We know this isn't the news you want to hear (trust us, we're gutted too), but your safety is everything to us. No compromise.” The nightclub said on Facebook.
"We're working round the clock with the building owners and Council to get this fixed ASAP. We'll keep you posted on when we can welcome you back home to PRYZM.”
A spokesperson for Odeon Cinemas added: “Our Brighton cinema is currently closed for repairs.
"We will be working with the landlord, other tenants and the council throughout the process."
