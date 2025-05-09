Brighton police dog Dixie helps nab suspect

Officer Dixie joined the force last year.

Brighton Police dog Dixie helped nab a drug-suspect recently.

Officers say the suspect had assaulted an officer to evade police in the Dyke Road area. Thankfully, PC Dixie was on the scene to sniff out a bag of suspected class A drugs, abandoned by the suspect as he fled the scene.

Meanwhile, quick-thinking officers from the Tactical Firearms Unit commandeered a Taxi in a bid to get ahead of the suspect and make sure he was detained. The officers were supporting divisional officers to target drug dealing in the area.

It all took place at about 10pm on April 25, Near Dyke Road, after officers suspected a man seen using a taxi in the Dyke Road area.

Thanks to their quick-thinking work and officer Dixie’s keen nose, officers were able to detain the man and search his property, where they seized more drugs and cash.

Tactical Firearms Unit Inspector Rob Hart said: “Our firearms officers are highly trained in a variety of duties above and beyond armed response. This includes carrying out plain-clothes patrols to support our colleagues and to disrupt the supply of drugs that impact our communities.

“They were on patrol in Brighton when they saw the suspected drug deals taking place at about 10pm on Friday, 25 April.

“The officers showed quick -thinking, professionalism and teamwork alongside our colleagues in the Dogs Unit to ensure the suspect was detained.

“It shows our determination to catch suspects and disrupt criminal networks operating in our communities.”

A 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker, possessing cannabis with intent to supply, and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place. He has been bailed, pending further enquiries.