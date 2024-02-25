Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The volunteer crew were paged on Wednesday to attend to a person entering the water 200m east of the Brighton Marina Arm.

In challenging conditions, the Brighton crew launched and were assisted by Newhaven Coastguard, Shoreham Coastguard along with the Coastguard helicopter.

After conducting an extensive search, with no further information available and with sea conditions deteriorating, the Coastguard deemed the search complete and the volunteer crew was stood down at 12:22pm.

Brighton RNLI launched twice this week to help search for missing people. Picture: RNLI

RNLI volunteer and helm Ben Hylands said: 'We launched into very challenging conditions. Working with the Coastguard we carried out a search.

'I’m proud of my crew working together as a team in what were unpredictable waves at times.’

The crew was requested to launch again at 7.20pm on Friday night to assist Shoreham Lifeboat, Rescue helicopter 175 and coastguard teams, searching for a vulnerable person in the vicinity of Carats Café.

