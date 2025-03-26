Brighton RNLI responds to two fog-related shouts in one afternoon

Brighton RNLI responded to two incidents this afternoon, as thick fog along the coast triggered safety concerns for water users.

The volunteer crew launched at 10.13am following a report of a lone female paddleboarder near King’s Esplanade who had disappeared into fog and not been seen for over 15 minutes.

An onlooker raised the alarm after losing sight of the paddleboarder, who was not believed to be wearing a life jacket.

With visibility extremely limited, the lifeboat launched and used onboard radar to navigate safely. The paddleboarder was later located ashore and safe, and the crew were stood down, the RNLI confirmed.

A spokesperson for the RNLI added: “A second call came in at 2.45pm – this time a missing spear fisherman reported by a fellow diver east of Brighton Palace Pier. The diver had not resurfaced since 2.25pm and there were fears for his safety due to the poor visibility and the presence of jet skis in the area.

“The lifeboat was preparing to launch when it was confirmed the missing diver had been found safe and well, sitting on a ledge beneath the pier. He, too, had raised concerns about the behaviour of nearby jet skis in low-visibility conditions.”

New lifeboat operations manager Charlie Dannreuther said: 'Fog can make the sea incredibly disorientating – both for those in the water and those trying to spot them from shore. We're relieved both people were found safe, but these calls show how important it is to check the forecast and be fully prepared before heading out.'