Brighton runners to attempt three-legged half marathon world record in memory of grandad

These are some of the amazing runner stories for the Brighton Half Marathon, taking place on March 2.

Soph Cheesman, 31 and Hannah Brown, 32 are both from Brighton. They are attempting a Guinness World Record - running the Altra Brighton Half Marathon 2025 three-legged.

Soph and Hannah will be running tied together at the wrists and ankles for the whole 13.1 miles - just 20 cm apart. Unbelievably their target time is only 1 hour and 50 minutes!

Soph and Hannah are raising money for Macmillan Cancer in memory of Soph’s grandad Robert Cheesman who passed away from stomach cancer in December 2024.

Soph Cheesman said: “He was a true legend and we miss him greatly!

"He competed regularly in the bathtub races held in Shoreham By-Sea and in fact he attempted a Guinness World Record to get across the channel in a bathtub.

"This was not achieved but a great effort, so therefore in his memory we would like to complete one!”

