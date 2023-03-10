Edit Account-Sign Out
Brighton teen jailed after petrol bomb threats and assaulting officers

A Brighton teenager has been jailed after making violent threats towards two women, including threatening to petrol-bomb their home.

By Connor Gormley
3 minutes ago

Zaine Reid, 18, of Sussex Terrace in Brighton also arrested two officers when they arrested him on December 27 last year.

Between December 6 and December 22, he sent messages to two 18-year-old women, threatening to kill them, pay people to harm them, and petrol bomb their homes.

Appearing at Brighton Magistrates Court, on Friday, February 24, he plead guilty to two counts of malicious communications and harassment, was found guilty of two counts of assaulting an emergency worker, and deemed not-guilty of causing actual bodily harm, with which he was also charged.

Sussex Police
Earlier today (March 10), he was sentenced to 24 weeks in prison suspended for 24 months for the malicious communications and harassment charges, and four weeks in prison for assaulting emergency workers.

He was also given a three year restraining order:

PC Philip Peck said: “Zaine Reid subjected these young women to terrifying threats, leaving them fearing for their safety.

“Two police officers who attempted to take Reid into custody were also assaulted while trying to carry out their duties.

“I would like to thank these two brave women for supporting the investigation through to its conclusion.”

