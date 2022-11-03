Grease

It goes without saying that Brighton Theatre Group - whether Youth section or Adult - will perform a sensational show.

The talented Youth section performed Grease this week at The Old Market in Hove. Not that it needs advertising - it sold out on the first night With somewhere around a one-hundred strong cast - including understudies and production team, we're looking at a managing situation of other-worldly proportions.

Producer Keith Shepherd is its kingpin; Michael Burnie Director and Jodie Mitchell choreographer, create magic with a cast of nearly 70 performers. Keith, with Paul Charlton, also compiles the informative programme.

Many teenagers might never have seen the 1978 original film with John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John. They were all there, not to mention parents of the teenage cast. For some youngsters the songs must have been new; for me, seeing the original in 1978, I've lived with them.

The plot harks back to the 1950s when high-schoolers were rebellious and provocative. There's a lot of that in this show. At the heart of the story is the romance between hot-rodding gangster Danny Zuko and the sweet new girl in town, Sandy Dumbrowski. They meet again after a former secret romance, but now peer-pressure and cliques make their love a bit more complicated.

The girls are 'cool' - they know about boys, and the boys are 'cool' too, taking advantage of the girls whenever they can. There was even a suspected pregnancy with one of them.

They're in their last year at Rydell High School.

Toby Lord, playing John Travolta's legendary part, Danny, was his own man - good looking, an experienced actor and with a fine voice. He owned the part. When Danny opens the singing with Summer Nights we know where we are and melt into the scene.

The main T-birds boys, chosen for their voices as well as acting skills had their solo moments. Tall Fred Lindfield as Kenickie led with Greased Lightnin', standing on top of the flame-painted fast car. Elias Prosser as Doody with his guitar, picked out notes to create a song; charismatics George Stathakis and Jesse Librack-Belroop, as Sonny and Roger. Vince Fontaine led the Hand-jive and the dance. Doody sings "Those Magic Changes" ..

Precision choreography by Jodie Mitchell defies imagination. I couldn't believe how she got seven different groups of youngsters to perform and sing in perfect sync. I asked her actually - and she said she couldn't think either - it just happened. Since she's been doing for years, she clearly can't help herself.

Mitzi Tullet, as Sandy, drew our sympathy and love with her performance. We catch her insecurities in the bedroom scene where the other girls make her feel inadequate. Her imagined unrequited love takes us through her song: "Hopelessly Devoted to You".

We hold our breath watching scenes of their cautious courting, to the moment Sandy realises she has to take the lead, transforming from the shy little good-girl to the scene where she appears wearing a black off-shoulder top and the skinniest leggings. Showing the man she loves, Danny, just what she's made of: "You'd better shape up" is a classic.

No wonder Danny's chills multiply.

A sincere acknowledgement to the production team for scene changes and props - the flame-painted car, drive-in movie cars; sound effects (Rob Piatt); brilliant nine-piece band leading the songs - lurking below stage?