New Priory Vets is holding its next Pet Blood Bank donation session on June 19 at its veterinary hospital in The Deneway, London Road, Brighton.

Healthy, happy dogs, aged between one and eight and weigh no more than 25kg are being called on. They must also be confident and enjoy meeting new people.

A spokesman for Pet Blood Bank said: “Pet Blood Bank is just like the human blood service but for dogs. They collect blood donations from donor dogs across the UK which then go towards helping to save the lives of other dogs in need. Every donation a dog gives can help to save the lives of up to four other dogs.”

Alfie, a blood donor dog

The Pet Blood Bank said it was particularly keen for certain breeds to come forward, as they are more likely to have a vital negative blood type, which can be given to any dog in an emergency. These breeds include German Shepherds, Dobermanns, Flat Coated Retrievers, Greyhounds, Lurchers, Boxers, Old English Sheepdogs, and Weimaraners.

The spokesman added: “The donation itself only takes 5-10 minutes, but owners should expect their dogs to be with the team for around 35-40 minutes. Dogs receive a full health check from the Pet Blood Bank vet before donating and get showered with treats, fuss, and attention throughout their appointment. They even get a goody bag and toy to take home, as well as the pride of being a lifesaver.”

To register a dog to become a blood donor or to book an appointment at the next donation session at New Priory Vets on Sunday, June 19, visit www.petbloodbankuk.org or call 01509 232222.

Jack the dog has donated blood to help save other dogs

Roxy; another happy dog that has become a blood donor