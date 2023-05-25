Brighton woman walking over 100km to raise money for local addiction service

Vickie Norris from Brighton is taking part in multiple Ultra Challenges this year to raise money for BHT Sussex’s Addiction Services. She has already walked 25km at Easter and will walk 44km this Saturday 28 May in the London to Brighton Ultra Challenge. Her final challenge is a 50km walk in August.

Vickie Norris - fundraising for BHT Sussex

Vickie has a close familial connection to the Recovery Project at BHT Sussex where clients are supported to achieve healthy independent living, free from alcohol and drugs.

Vickie herself is recovering from alcohol addiction and has been sober for 9 months now. Training for the walks has aided her recovery and mental health and Vickie has walked almost every day at local spots including Devil’s Dyke, Benfield Hill and the South Downs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 50k Ultra Challenge walk in August will mark her 40th birthday and one year of sobriety for Vickie.

Vickie has been documenting her journey on Facebook and TikTok, posting photos of her picturesque walks, and updates on her sobriety and training on her ‘Walks for Recovery’ page.

Vickie had this to say: “Addiction crept into my life over the past three years and in 2022 I was at breaking point.

“Moving into 2023, I have so many positive things to look forward to and work towards and that is only possible because of the BHT Sussex Recovery Project. I cannot even begin to express how grateful I am to BHT Sussex and the people there that have helped save our family. I want to try and raise money for them to support other people overcoming addiction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Being outdoors is my main tool for maintaining my sobriety. Allowing things to pass and not try to control things just like nature follows the seasons and weather that changes, it's kind of a similar way of thinking.”

To support Vickie’s Walks for Recovery, you can donate to her JustGiving page here: justgiving.com/fundraising/walksforrecovery?fbclid=IwAR2JeyluHyzILzJ9mmYkSuqfCr_JylXH4mr618RwN4yO3XdYx4NTYaIShSs