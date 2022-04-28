Brighton's Grand Hotel is inviting corgis to stay for free during the Platinum Jubilee weekend

The Grand Hotel on Brighton seafront is inviting all well-behaved corgis to stay, free of charge, in the lap of luxury during the Platinum Jubilee bank holiday weekend (June 2 to 5).

The hotel said as they are Her Majesty's favourite breed, corgis will be offered a royal treat in honour of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

A spokesman for the Grand said the breed has been synonymous with the Queen and the royal family ever since King George VI brought home Dookie, Her Majesty’s first corgi in 1933.

Darcie the corgi stayed at The Grand Brighton. All corgis can stay for free during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee weekend

Special guest Darcie (@Darcie.thecorgi) from London was first to road test the Grand’s special offer. Darcie stayed in a classic sea view room.

Corgis staying with their owners at the hotel during the Jubilee weekend will receive a special treat on arrival and be provided with a cosy blanket and water bowl. Or they can enjoy a puppuccino from the Victoria Lounge & Bar, available on request.

Charlotte Alldis, director of marketing at The Grand, said: “We are thrilled to mark Her Majesty the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee by removing all fees for Corgis staying with us on this weekend. The Grand is a well-known dog-friendly hotel, and we felt this would be a great way to celebrate this momentous occasion.

“We welcomed Darcie and her owners to the hotel to trial it ahead of the Jubilee weekend and we are delighted to get such a glowing report, we’re confident all corgis will enjoy the

Darcie the corgi with The Grand Brighton in the background. All corgis can stay for free during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee weekend

royal treatment on offer.”

All corgis stay for free with a full paying adult between June 2 and 5 but all types of dogs are welcome at the hotel with a normal cost of £30 per night all year round.