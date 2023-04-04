Brighton's Marra is a grand finalist for Eco Pageants UK

Marra Murphy, a Senior Scientist for a pharmaceutical lab in Brighton, has been chosen as a Grand Finalist for ECO Pageants UK which will take place on August 5 at the Hilton East Midlands Hotel.

Marra's Headshot

Marra is competing as a Ms finalist for Eco Pageants UK, who’s ethos is courage, beauty and sustainability. Marra has a first class honours degree in Pharmacology and is a Senior Scientist testing medications for a pharmaceutical lab in Brighton.

As part Marra's journey to the finals she has come up with her advocacy The Planet People Protection Act. This has involved doing a series of appearances for her community which focuses on helping to protect the environment for a better future.

Some of her appearances have involved volunteering in beach cleans with the GRAB team as well as helping plant 405 trees with NatureLinks in celebration for the opening of Lewes Climate Hub.

Marra Murphy

She has also launched her own campaign Queens go Green which involves girls completing an action that helps protect the environment.

This helps raise awareness on the many different way people can get involved in helping protect the planet.

Furthermore Marra is fundraising for Daisy Chain Charity who helps families affected by autism.

If you would like to donate and support Marra in her fundraising you can donate here: justgiving.com/page/marra-murphy-daisychain

The Grand Finals will be held over two days involving workshops, photoshoots rehearsals.