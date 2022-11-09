The Brighton man will join his new campmates alongside former Health Secretary Matt Hancock, with the pair being introduced to the show earlier than planned after the unplanned exit of Olivia Attwood due to medical reasons.

The show started on Sunday night, with 10 contestants, including singer Boy George and footballer Jill Scott, landing in the Australian jungle, with each of them having the task of lasting 22 days on the show to be crowned King or Queen of the Jungle.

Before heading to the jungle yesterday, Seann had been isolating at a five-bedroom holiday home, hoping to reignite his mainstream career after his controversial appearance on Strictly Come Dancing in 2018.

Comedian Sean Walsh is set to enter the I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here jungle early having been spotted in Australia yesterday.

The 36-year-old was involved in a cheating scandal after being pictured kissing pro partner Katya Jones and later accused of gas lighting by ex-girlfriend Rebecca Humphries.

Walsh, who was born in Camden but grew up in Brighton, has since said he has been battling with anxiety and depression as a result of the incident.

It was reported in The Sun on Monday, that the comedian was 'down to his last £20k' due to a lack of mainstream work since the scandal and the pandemic hitting the stand-up industry hard.