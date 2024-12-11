Bring a pack of pants to Burgess Hill to help charity celebrate its 25th birthday

People are being encouraged to bring a pack of pants to Burgess Hill to help a charity that supplies aid to conflict areas.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fundraising event is in support of Hope and Aid Direct and will be at Sussex PR agency Rose Media Group, which is in Highland House in Albert Drive, on Tuesday, December 17 (4pm to 7pm).

The UK-based charity recently launched The World Needs Underwear campaign to make the public aware about this important but overlooked clothing item needed in war zones, refugee camps and crisis areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roger Wilson, trustee at Hope and Aid Direct, said: “Underwear is rarely donated but is one of the most requested items by our partner NGOs. Since we started operations 25 years ago, we’ve delivered 453 truckloads of aid, yet underwear donations are almost non-existent. This campaign aims to fill that gap, giving people the dignity and self-respect they deserve.”

Lucie Ager and Aneela Rose from Rose Media Group

Charles Storer MBE, founder of Hope and Aid Direct said: “Donations of underwear have always been scarce. We’re asked time and again for new underwear, which is the number one garment people want when displaced by war or a natural disaster. You can survive in your clothes for a while, but not changing your underwear can have severe health implications.”

Aneela Rose, founder and MD of RMG said: “In general, people don’t think about donating underwear to charities and yet it is one of the most needed items – who knew? It’s been a revelation discovering this from our client and we haven’t hesitated in jumping on this to support them.”

She added: “Our goal is to collect 1,000 pairs of underpants, which can be sent to Ukraine and help people living in dire conditions without access to clean underwear or water. Meeting such a fundamental need is something we’re passionate about which is why we’re proud to host this event but Hope and Aid Direct need many more!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alla Nalyvaiko, a representative of Ukraine on Palms, an NGO partner, said: “Our partners tell us that in crisis areas like Donetsk, even basic hygiene is challenging. Clean underwear is as essential as any hygiene item for health and wellbeing.”

People are encouraged to bring a pack of pants to the Hope and Aid Direct fundraising event at Rose Media Group, Highland House in Albert Drive, Burgess Hill, on Tuesday, December 17

Hope and Aid Direct was established in 1999 is celebrating its 25th birthday this year. The charity said its board of trustees, who have stories going back to the Balkans War in the 1990s, will be at the event to share Christmas cheer with attendees.