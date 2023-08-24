A campaign to bring back supercar parades to Horsham have prompted the district council to speak out.

Campaigners are calling for the return of events such as Piazza Italia, AmeriCARna and Plum Jam which used to attract hordes of visitors keen to see an array of high-powered cars and motorbikes in the town centre.

A ‘Bring back the Roar’ petition urged the council to reinstate the events. It said: “Unfortunately Horsham District Council decided that all the motoring events should be indefinitely cancelled as they don’t believe it to be in line with their eco-friendly ethos.

“These events brought the town together and were extremely beneficial to the small local businesses in the town centre. With people coming from near and far to see these cars in all their glory, they also got to experience Horsham’s wonderful community spirit.

Crowds thronged the town centre to get a look at the cars during Piazza Italia. Photo: Derek Martin

"They attracted massive crowds and really put Horsham on the map. These events were loved by the town and now they are greatly missed.

"Whilst we can all agree that climate change is important and we all need to do our part, I think most classic car owners will testify to the fact that most these cars only leave the garage for events like these.”

However, Horsham District Council issued a statement today saying it was listening to the public’s views but had to take the climate crisis into account.

It stated: “We would like to thank residents and businesses for their recent feedback regarding the range of public events that are organised by the council.

“We fully acknowledge that historically the car themed events organised by the council such as Piazza Italia and Americarna have proved to be extremely popular.

“The council must take the climate emergency into account in all that it does, but we also wish to reassure the public that we are actively listening to their feedback and using it to inform our event planning going forward.

“Throughout the summer months this year, public response to the events we have staged, which have been free of charge for everyone to enjoy of all age groups, has been very positive.