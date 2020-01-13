Britain's Got Talent winner pays tribute to Ditchling resident and Forces' Sweetheart Dame Vera Lynn

Britain's Got Talent Winner Colin Thackery took to the stage at the Royal Albert Hall in London today to pay tribute to longstanding Ditchling resident and Forces' Sweetheart Dame Vera Lynn.

The Chelsea pensioner, who won the talent show last year, sang Dame Vera’s wartime anthems, We’ll Meet Again and White Cliffs of Dover; captivating an audience of more than 100 people. The 89-year-old also unveiled a portrait of Dame Vera with her daughter, Virginia Lewis-Jones. Guests were also treated to a documentary of Dame Vera, giving a sneak peek into here home in Ditchling. With her 103rd birthday fast approaching this March, The London Mint Office has released the documentary to celebrate the life and work of ‘The Forces’ Sweetheart’; titled, ‘Dame Vera Lynn: The Voice of a Nation’.

Britain's Got Talent winner Colin Thackery unveiling the portrait of Dame Vera Lynn

Dame Vera Lynn's daughter Virginia and Colin Thackery next to the portrait of Dame Vera Lynn

The portrait of Dame Vera Lynn being unveiled

Dame Vera Lynn Voice of Nation at the Royal Albert Hall

