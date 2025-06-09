Britain's hidden wartime defences unearthed in West Sussex exhibition

By Sarah Page
Published 9th Jun 2025, 11:22 BST
Updated 9th Jun 2025, 11:35 BST

Britain’s hidden wartime defences are unearthed in a new exhibition being staged in West Sussex.

The exhibition – ‘Bunker’ – marks the 80th anniversary of VE Day and explores the secret structures beneath the surface of Sussex.

It opens at Steyning Museum on June 11 and explores how Britain braced itself for conflict – not only in the Second World War but in the tense years that followed.

In May 1945, the world celebrated victory in Europe and the defeat of tyranny. But the peace symbolised by VE Day was quickly overshadowed by the dawning reality of the Cold War.

Former Royal Observer Corps volunteer Paul Norris with a model ROC Bunker in Steyning Museum’s ‘Bunker’ Exhibition.Former Royal Observer Corps volunteer Paul Norris with a model ROC Bunker in Steyning Museum’s ‘Bunker’ Exhibition.
The exhibition traces this shift from Second World War resistance bases to Cold War observation bunkers, revealing how communities prepared to survive, resist, and defend long after the

guns fell silent.

Highlights of the exhibition include: The forgotten air raid shelters that kept the people of Steyning and Upper Beeding safe against enemy air raids; The story of the Wiston Auxiliary Unit, a covert group of local men trained in guerrilla warfare, who if the country invaded would have hidden in their bunker and sabotaged the Germans from the rear; The Royal Observer Corps post on The Bostal, part of a Cold War network ready to monitor nuclear blasts and fallout.

Steyning Museum curator Rachael Rainbow said: “Bunker is about more than hidden tunnels and secret missions. It invites us to reflect on what peace costs, how communities quietly prepare for the worst, and how the threat of conflict lingered long after VE Day.”

The exhibition opens on June 11 and runs throughout the year. Admission is free.

