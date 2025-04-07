British triathlete champion and Olympic challenger joins Greater Haywards Heath Bike Ride 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A British Triathlete Champion from West Sussex is set to take part in this year’s Greater Haywards Heath Bike Ride.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Issy Hayes, who was born and raised in Horsham, will be at the start line on Sunday, April 27, and is set to ride one of the routes with her mum and dad.

Issy is still a full-time student at Loughborough University and was crowned British Triathlon Super Series champion 2024 in her first year as a senior athlete at age 20.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bike ride organisers said Issy’s next ambition is to be selected for the LA Olympics in 2028 so she trains more than 28 hours a week alongside her studies.

Issy Hayes after winning the super series

East Grinstead and Uckfield MP Mims Davies and Mid Sussex MP Alison Bennett are delighted with the news. Mims Davies said: “The Bike Ride is a brilliant event I have been proudly supporting over the years – bringing the community together, promoting fun and fitness and backing our local businesses and charities who benefit from this wonderful effort. I’m so excited to be there for the send-off once again and look forward to cheering the riders’ triumphant return to the Broadway.“

Alison Bennett said: “The Greater Hayward’s Heath Bike ride is the perfect reason to celebrate sporting achievement, share special moments with neighbours and friends, as well as a wonderful opportunity to champion the amazing work done by these local charities. It would be great to get as many people as possible involved, be it as a participant or a spectator, in support of these local causes, and to have lots of fun while doing it.”

Once the riders have set off there will be live entertainment in The Broadway with Sussex bands and singers, courtesy of Pippa Randall, JamJoe, Rok Skool and Mike Oliver.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Haywards Heath Town Team chairman Ruth de Mierre said: “Hundreds of riders have already signed up and, because our entry fee is so low,. We’re over the moon to see that so many have also donated to our chosen local charities, Time 4 Children and Sussex Air Ambulance – and we truly thank you all.”

Visit www.hhbikeride.co.uk or call 01444 455694 to register. Registration on the day starts at 7am on the Sunday in The Broadway. People who want to be part of the event team can call Ruth on 01444 453399 or email [email protected].