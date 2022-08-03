Broadbridge Heath Bears junior football team granted money for defibrillators

Broadbridge Heath Bears get on their bikes

Broadbridge Heath U14 Junior football team wanted to raise funds to purchase a defibrillator that would be available for the use of the team if the worse was to happen.

The team had the idea of a sponsored bike ride from the football club in Broadbridge Heath to Henfield and back again, setting a target of £1,500 and a fund raising page meet this.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Sunday, July 10, players and parents set off on the 26-mile round trip.

Following the fund raising page going live they were contacted by the charity London Hearts who offered a £300 grant to go towards the purchase of the machine.

Thanks to the generosity of family and friends the total raised was £1,700 which meant that with the help of London Hearts they were able to purchase two defibrillators for the football club.

Team manager Richard Lamb said he was blown away by the generosity of everybody who has helped raise the funds. "This now means that our team will have this piece of equipment with us every time we play and train. Hopefully it will never be used. It has also meant that we have an additional machine that can be used by the other age groups.”

The club has teams for all ages and have many sponsors including Pentagon Plastics Group, Smith and Western and Wiseman Finance.