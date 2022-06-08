Broadbridge Heath primary school pupils invited to Westminster

On Tuesday, May 17, students from Shelley Primary School visited Central Hall Westminster as part of their charity work with the Yes Futures charity.

The students have been selected to take part in the charity’s personal development programme, Finding Futures, to develop key life and employability skills and discover their personal potential.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Before the trip, the students wrote down a goal, based on the four Yes Futures Talents: communication, confidence, resilience and self-awareness.

Students were given a tour of the historic events venue

When they arrived at Central Hall Westminster, students were given a tour of the historic building, and learned about its history and the famous guests the venue has hosted.

Students then took part in a cupcake decorating session with on-site caterer, Green & Fortune, where they learned about the important role that the catering team play.