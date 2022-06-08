Broadbridge Heath primary school pupils invited to Westminster

On Tuesday, May 17, students from Shelley Primary School visited Central Hall Westminster as part of their charity work with the Yes Futures charity.
The students have been selected to take part in the charity’s personal development programme, Finding Futures, to develop key life and employability skills and discover their personal potential.
Before the trip, the students wrote down a goal, based on the four Yes Futures Talents: communication, confidence, resilience and self-awareness.
When they arrived at Central Hall Westminster, students were given a tour of the historic building, and learned about its history and the famous guests the venue has hosted.
Students then took part in a cupcake decorating session with on-site caterer, Green & Fortune, where they learned about the important role that the catering team play.
Sophie Bartlett, acting chief executive and director of impact at Yes Futures, said: “The students had a wonderful time at Central Hall Westminster for their World of Work day and this kind of immersive experience is what our multi-award winning charity is all about – helping young people to realise their potential. A big thank you to all the staff at Central Hall Westminster for helping to make this inspiring day happen.”