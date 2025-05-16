He led the ribbon-cutting ceremony at Collington Park Lodge, in Collington Lane East, alongside 97-year-old Dorothy Larkin, one of the home’s first residents.

Dorothy said: “It was a fabulous day for such a wonderful home. It was fun cutting the ribbon and an honour meeting Fred Dinenage.”

The home is run by Oyster Care Homes and offers 24-hour residential, dementia and respite care for up to 66 people.

At the opening guests enjoyed live entertainment from popular local performer Tom Fitzpatrick, a buffet of food and drinks, and a raffle.

Throughout the event, visitors had the opportunity to take guided tours of the care home, learn about the person-centred care on offer, and speak directly with the care team.

All proceeds from the raffle will be donated to Bexhill Food Bank.

Cllr Abul Azad, vice-chairman of East Sussex County Council, said: “It was a tremendous honour to attend the official grand opening of Collington Park Lodge, a state-of-the-art care home developed by Oyster Care Homes, right here in the heart of Bexhill.

“As vice-chairman of East Sussex County Council, I was proud to represent our community on such a significant and uplifting occasion.

“The design and facilities at Collington Park Lodge are truly outstanding, from the elegant Sky Bar and dedicated cinema room to the beautifully landscaped gardens and the thoughtful integration of wellbeing-focused amenities. The environment exudes warmth, dignity, and comfort, offering residents not just a place to live, but a place to thrive.

“I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to Fred Dinenage MBE for gracing the event as guest of honour, and for his inspirational words. I also commend Tim Buckley, chief executive officer of Oyster Care Homes, whose vision, leadership, and unwavering dedication to person-centred care are clearly reflected in every aspect of this new home. Special thanks are due to Bianca Wilson, the general manager, and her team, whose passion and professionalism are already setting a high standard in care delivery.

“The opening of Collington Park Lodge marks a new chapter in care provision in Bexhill, and I am confident it will serve as a beacon of excellence in our region for many years to come. I wish the entire team great success as they embark on this exciting journey.”

Bianca said: “I’m incredibly proud of Collington Park Lodge and the team have already achieved. Our grand opening was a truly amazing day meeting our supportive community and raising money for a great cause. We’re looking forward to welcoming more residents very soon, who have been to reserve their rooms.”

1 . Bexhill care home opening 6.jpg The opening ceremony at Collington Park Lodge, Bexhill Photo: Abul Azad

