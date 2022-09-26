Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

BroadFest 2022: New free Worthing music festival proves a big hit with families

BroadFest 2022 launched on Broadwater Green on Saturday with a packed programme of music and family entertainment organised by Highdown Rotary Club and The Broadwater pub.

By Elaine Hammond
Monday, 26th September 2022, 10:34 am
Updated Monday, 26th September 2022, 10:41 am

The Mama Cane Band was headlining and lead singer Mark Price organised a full afternoon and evening of music with bands from Worthing and Brighton performing. Families had a great time, many setting up blankets and chairs for the day. Profits will be split between Macmillian Cancer Support and Rotary projects.

1. BroadFest 2022

Dancing to the music at BroadFest 2022

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Photo Sales

2. BroadFest 2022

Families enjoying the music at BroadFest on Broadwater Green

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Photo Sales

3. BroadFest 2022

Element, a five-piece indie rock band based in Brighton

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Photo Sales

4. BroadFest 2022

A fire eater from Jordans Events

Photo: Elaine Hammond

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4