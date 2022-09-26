BroadFest 2022: New free Worthing music festival proves a big hit with families
BroadFest 2022 launched on Broadwater Green on Saturday with a packed programme of music and family entertainment organised by Highdown Rotary Club and The Broadwater pub.
By Elaine Hammond
Monday, 26th September 2022, 10:34 am
Updated
Monday, 26th September 2022, 10:41 am
The Mama Cane Band was headlining and lead singer Mark Price organised a full afternoon and evening of music with bands from Worthing and Brighton performing. Families had a great time, many setting up blankets and chairs for the day. Profits will be split between Macmillian Cancer Support and Rotary projects.
Page 1 of 4