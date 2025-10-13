Broadwater Baptist Church officially reopens after refurbishment, prompted by a dangerous roof

A celebration following the completion of refurbishment works over two years was held on Saturday, October 11, with guests including Worthing mayor Cathy Glynn-Davies.

Paul Rycroft, church secretary, said: "It has been a very difficult five years and it is brilliant to come out the other end. Fundamentally, we believe the church is here for the community, a place that gives people a purpose and hope."

The original Broadwater Baptist Church was built in 1937 and when the larger, freestanding sanctuary was built in the 1960s, it became the church hall. A new link building between the two was built in the 1990s, now used as the café.

The church had been extended a number of times during its history and the new building provided an inviting entrance, linking the church hall and the sanctuary. But time was taking its toll on the 1960s building.

The Rev Jason Gain, minister, said: "Three or four years ago, we had problems with the front wall of the church, which required £100,000 of work. We didn't have the money so we prayed. It was a really difficult time."

Through lots of donations, the church was able to fund the work but as repairs were being completed, further problems were highlighted, including rotten rafters in the roof and the tin cover letting in water.

Mr Gain said: "Structurally, the roof was done. With other things, the whole bill was about £350,000. Again, people gave gifts, including former pastor the Rev David Hill and his wife Susan. An anonymous donation of £35,000 specifically funded solar panels."

Work began on the church sanctuary in July 2023 and for the past two years, services have been held in the original church building, as well as in the café.

The church sanctuary was completed a few weeks ago, with the first service being held September 21. One benefit of the new look has been replacing the pews with individual chairs.

Mr Gain said: "It has changed the whole atmosphere. It has given us so much more flexibility. Thanks to a lot of hard work and generous gifts, we have a space that we can open up to many different things. There are so many things that go on in this place."

1 . Broadwater Baptist Church Paul Rycroft, church secretary, and minister the Rev Jason Gain are delighted with the refurbished sanctuary at Broadwater Baptist Church Photo: Elaine Hammond

2 . Broadwater Baptist Church The church sanctuary at Broadwater Baptist Church was originally a freestanding building, dating back to the 1960s Photo: Elaine Hammond

3 . Broadwater Baptist Church Replacing the pews with individual chairs has changed the whole atmosphere at Broadwater Baptist Church Photo: Elaine Hammond