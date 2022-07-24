Broadwater Carnival and Worthing Fire Station open day 2022 - In pictures

There was a great turn-out as the Broadwater Carnival and Worthing Fire Station open day returned yesterday (Saturday, July 23).

By Sam Morton
Sunday, 24th July 2022, 5:24 pm

This year’s theme was Fairytales, with lots of stalls, children’s rides, arena events and fire safety demonstrations at Broadwater Green.

The benefitting charities were Harvey’s Gang, Worthing Soup Kitchen, Heads On, Worthing Community Chest, Superstar Arts, the West Tarring branch of the Mother’s Union and The Fire Fighters Charity.

Worthing-based photographer Eddie Mitchell wrote on Twitter: “What a hugely successful day at Broadwater, such hard work by all to put on with loads of money raised for charity. 10/10, well done all.”

The organisers, Broadwater Carnival Society, said on social media that it was a ‘fantastic day’.

1. Broadwater Carnival and Worthing Fire Station open day 2022

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

2. Broadwater Carnival and Worthing Fire Station open day 2022

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

3. Broadwater Carnival and Worthing Fire Station open day 2022

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

4. Broadwater Carnival and Worthing Fire Station open day

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

