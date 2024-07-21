The event, held in conjunction with Broadwater Carnival at the nearby Broadwater Green, had lots of stalls, rides and fire safety demonstrations.

The annual event aims to raise funds for local good causes and The Fire Fighters Charity.

The Fire station Open Day held demonstrations highlighting safety awareness of fires, road traffic collisions and other types of rescues.

A spokesperson for Broadwater Carnival said: “We invite charities and good causes each year to be considered for a donation from funds raised. Due to the generosity of our community and sponsors we have been able to raise around £10,000 per year.

“On the day we have approximately 150 stalls including charities, local groups, and businesses to highlight their services. It is a great community event with local groups entertaining the crowds with various displays."

1 . Broadwater Carnival and Worthing Fire Station open day 2024 - In pictures Broadwater Carnival and Worthing Fire Station open day 2024 - In pictures Photo: Ben Williams

