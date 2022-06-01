Alex Matthews, who served for five years in the British Army, said vehicles are blocking the entrance/exit to his block of flats on Dominion Road in Broadwater on a regular basis.

The 28-year-old, who has lived at Woodsdale Court for eight years, said he is often met by cars parked ‘halfway across the front of the driveway’, creating a ‘blind spot’, which obstructs his view of oncoming vehicles passing by.

Alex said: “If you’re trying to drive out, it’s a nightmare. You can’t see what's coming to the left or right of you.

Alex Matthews of Woodsdale Court, Dominion Road, Worthing is concerned about safety when driving in and out of the Court because of parked vehicles hindering his view. Pic Steve Robards SR2205241

"Whenever I try to come out, I can't see through the window. It's very hard.

"This can cause a serious road traffic collision and could kill someone if something is not done about it.”

Alex is now calling on West Sussex Highways to prevent vehicles parking on both sides of the road.

He said that double yellow lines could be painted or barriers and/or a dropped curb instructed. He also suggested signage or a permit system.

West Sussex County Council said that double yellow lines are ‘unlikely to be the answer’.

A spokesperson added: “We do remind people to please be considerate of all highway users when parking - particularly in areas such as this, where parking is permitted on both sides of the road.

“If the driveway itself is not being obstructed, a Traffic Regulation Order for double yellow lines is unlikely to be the answer to protect a private access.

"The resident could consider requesting access protection lines. Although these are advisory-only, they do provide a visual deterrent.”

Alex said he has personally contacted the council about the issue but was told to set up a petition.

"They need to realise that it’s not down to constituents to sort out,” he said.

"A lot can be done from the council side to side to try to intervene and save people’s lives.

"It’s not just my area. Lots of other areas are in this predicament.

"The council needs to realise we don’t work for them, they work for us. I’m not prepared to waste my time, spending hours knocking on people's doors.”

Alex Matthews, who is a quality technician, said he could be forced to leave Worthing earlier than planned due to fears over his safety.

He said: “I will be looking to go to London.

"I fear for my safety, really. I’m sure a lot of other people around this area feel the same.