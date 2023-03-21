An affordable housing provider is welcoming its first residents to a new development in Burgess Hill.

Sage Homes said it has handed the keys to its first 50 customers at Brookleigh, a partnership between Mid Sussex District Council, housing providers, and Homes England.

When complete, the development in the north of the town, is set to provide a total of 3,500 homes, plus three new schools, an employment hub, public parks, and an extended nature reserve off Maple Drive.

Sage Homes said Shared Ownership and Affordable Rent homes are the first affordable properties to be finished at Brookleigh.

Tabitha Lane and Charlie Singer recently moved into their two-bedroom flat at Brookleigh, Burgess Hill, with their three-year-old daughter Ava-Grace and 15-month-old son Albie

Mid Sussex District councillor Rachel Cromie, cabinet member for Housing and Customer Services, said: “The delivery of high-quality affordable housing like this is so important because it helps those most in need to find a home of their own. By working closely with Homes England we’ve been able to increase the amount of affordable housing at this development to over 50 per cent so we can help more local families get off the housing register and into a brand new forever home.”

Sage Homes highlighted Tabitha Lane and Charlie Singer, who have recently moved into their two-bedroom flat with their three-year-old daughter Ava-Grace and 15-month-old son Albie. The couple from south London moved to Mid Sussex in 2020. They had to leave a private rented house in East Grinstead earlier this year so their names were put forward for Brookleigh by the District Council.

Trained gardener Charlie, who is a carer for Ava-Grace, who has autism, said: “I had never lived in a new-build before, so to be offered the option of living here was amazing. It’s more affordable, and it’s good to be part of the new community that’s being built here.”

Tabitha, who works for a London council, said: “It totally exceeded my expectations. It’s so lovely and the room sizes are so spacious.”

Tabitha and Charlie’s home was built by Countryside Partnerships, the first housebuilder appointed at Brookleigh. Some 237 of its 460 homes are designated ‘affordable’ and are being built for Sage Homes customers. All Sage Homes’ Affordable Rent properties at Brookleigh are allocated by Mid Sussex District Council to people on its housing register who are assessed as being in priority need.

