Brother and sister cat need loving new home

A Brother and sister cat being cared for by a Sussex RSPCA centre are looking for a loving new home together.
By Andy Hemsley
Published 7th Dec 2023, 11:33 GMT
Oakley and Acorn are a sweet natured pair of cats that are looking for a ‘furrever’ home together. They were initially shy when they arrived at Bluebell Ridge Cat Rehoming Centre, at Hastings, however, they have gained in confidence, and their adorable personalities are now shining through. Oakley is the more confident of the pair and will demand attention, whereas Acorn is a little more reserved, however, she does also enjoy a fuss.

They both love their food and like to snuggle up in their beds. Oakley and Acorn are brother and sister and are estimated to be about 3 years old. They are best suited to a quiet adult only home without any other pets, and they would enjoy a safe garden to explore. Please contact Bluebell Ridge Cat Rehoming Centre on 01424 752121 if you feel you could offer them the loving home they truly deserve.

