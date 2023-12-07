Oakley and Acorn are a sweet natured pair of cats that are looking for a ‘furrever’ home together. They were initially shy when they arrived at Bluebell Ridge Cat Rehoming Centre, at Hastings , however, they have gained in confidence, and their adorable personalities are now shining through. Oakley is the more confident of the pair and will demand attention, whereas Acorn is a little more reserved, however, she does also enjoy a fuss.

They both love their food and like to snuggle up in their beds. Oakley and Acorn are brother and sister and are estimated to be about 3 years old. They are best suited to a quiet adult only home without any other pets, and they would enjoy a safe garden to explore. Please contact Bluebell Ridge Cat Rehoming Centre on 01424 752121 if you feel you could offer them the loving home they truly deserve.