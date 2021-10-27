Budget 2021: Multi-million pound funding package to complete Exceat Bridge

Maria Caulfield, MP for Lewes, has been campaigning for the bridge between Seaford and East Dean to be rebuilt with two lanes because a bottleneck of traffic regularly forms due to the current one-way system.

Now as part of the Budget, Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced a multi-million pound funding package which will top up the previously secured funding from East Sussex County Council.

A planning application for the new two-lane Exceat Bridge is with the South Downs National Park and due to be decided shortly.

Exceat Bridge (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-160714-095148008

Maria Caulfield said she is ‘delighted’ the Chancellor has responded to this ‘important issue’ which will create a bridge ‘that is fit for the 21st century’.

She said, “This funding will see the completion of the construction of the two-lane Exceat Bridge, should the South Downs National Park approve the design.