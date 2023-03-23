Edit Account-Sign Out
Building fire breaks out in East Sussex town

Firefighters are at the scene of a building fire this evening (Thursday, March 23).

By Richard Gladstone
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 18:13 GMT
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 18:14 GMT

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) said crews from Bexhill, Lewes, Uckfield, Preston Circus, Newhaven, and Roedean are tackling the blaze, which broke out just after 4pm.

The AA said on its traffic bulletin that six fire appliances are at the scene in Ringmer, near Lewes, and that the road in Gote Lane is blocked both ways from New Road to Harrisons Lane.

In a tweet, East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “At 16.10 we were called to a fire in Gote Lane, Ringmer. We currently have six appliances on scene from Lewes, Uckfield, Preston Circus, Newhaven, Roedean and Bexhill. Please avoid the area and close all windows and doors.”

