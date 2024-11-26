Building firm seeks exention on use of Shoreham Cement Works site

By Sarah Page
Published 26th Nov 2024, 15:21 BST

A company which has been recycling building materials at Shoreham Cement Works for the past 20 years now wants to extend a time limit on its use of the site.

Dudman Holdings was granted planning permission by the South Downs National Park Authority to carry out its operations at the cement works until October 31 this year but is now seeking an extension to allow it to operate at the site for another five years.

In a statement to the authority, agents for Dudmans – Matthews and Son – say: “The application site and surrounding land has been used for storage and industrial uses associated with cement production and quarrying for many decades.”

Planning permission for the importation, storage and treatment of inert material to produce recycled/secondary aggregates by Dudmans was first granted in October 2004 for a temporary five-year period but has had its permission renewed every five years since.

Shoreham Cement WorksShoreham Cement Works
Now, in seeking another five-year extension, the agents point out: “The application site is situated within Upper Beeding Chalk Quarry, a quarry having the benefit of planning permission for the extraction of chalk until 2042.”

And they add: “The existing recycling facility is small scale and meets local needs.The application site is situated within a chalk quarry which has an extant planning permission and also alongside the buildings and structures of the former cement works.

"The scale, location and function of the facility will not give rise to significant impact to either residents or visitors to the National Park.”

Dudmans, which produces and sells aggregates, ready-mixed concrete and cement, says that if approval is given it would enable it to use part of the quary and land next to the cement works until October 31 2029.

