Building on world-renowned Knepp Estate in line for major award

The Royal Institute of British Architects has announced that the Knepp Wilding Kitchen and Shop have been shortlisted for the Stephen Lawrence Prize 2025.

The annual award, now in its 27th year, was established in memory of Stephen Lawrence, a teenager and aspiring architect who was the victim of a fatal racially motivated attack in 1993. The award exclusively recognises projects led by an ‘early career’ project architect.

The Knepp kitchen and shop was designed by architects Kaner Olette with project architect Toko Andrews who transformed a collection of decaying farmyard buildings into a multi-functional series of spaces featuring a café/restaurant and farm shop showcasing sustainable, local produce, alongside dedicated visitor facilities.

The architects say: “Initially envisioned as space for an external organic produce company, the project organically developed into the ‘public face’ of Knepp to the estate, welcoming thousands of visitors. The project supports the Knepp Estate’s rewilding initiative and focuses on the reuse of agricultural barns."

The award judges say: "The Knepp Wilding Kitchen and Shop has been born out of a collection of decaying and underused farmyard buildings to offer the missing piece in the Knepp experience.

"It provides visitors with an opportunity to refuel and reflect on their visit, enjoying the farm produce – both animal and vegetable – and supporting the Knepp project.

"The architect carved the new venue out of buildings and yards, with selective demolition and retention, to create a car park, shop/entrance, courtyard/garden and restaurant/café supported by service access and storage.

"The courtyard is currently bounded by buildings on three sides, with a potential fourth building under consideration for the courtyard’s west side; this would become an important final piece, providing a venue for talks, exhibitions and interpretation, currently loosely accommodated within the shop."

Photo: Richard Chivers

Photo: Richard Chivers

Photo: Richard Chivers