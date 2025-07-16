Building work on new Hastings school to restart after delay of more than 2 years
The Flagship School opened in September 2021 for children with special needs at the former Helenswood Upper School site, where it is still based.
Construction work on a new building for Flagship School, on The Ridge, started in 2022.
But the company building the school, Eco Modular Ltd (Eco Modular) went into administration in March 2023, said the Department for Education (DfE).
As a result, work was stopped.
Work is now due to resume later this year, said the school.
Liam Collins, associate headteacher at the Flagship School, said: “After two years of delays, the Flagship School has finally received a start date from the DfE to complete the new building.
“Once work begins in November, we will prepare the school community to transition from the temporary tower block into the state-of-the-art buildings next door.
“The school community is excited to finally be moving into our purpose-built school, which will enable us to meet the needs of more students from East Sussex.”
