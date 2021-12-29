Southern community creator Thakeham Group has celebrated the start of work on the new homes for housing provider Optivo in Newhaven, East Sussex.

The ground-breaking ceremony officially marked the first phase of a £12.1 million regeneration project. The development will feature a range of one, two and three-bedroom apartments at Clifton Road.

Tristan Robinson, head of external affairs for Thakeham, said: “It was a pleasure to be joined by local councillors as we begin the creation of another new community for Optivo. Housing investment is an important part of creating better places to live and work. As a locally-based community creator, Thakeham is perfectly placed to help meet the housing needs of local people in East Sussex.

“Our work for Optivo here in Newhaven will support the local vision to support sustainable growth; create high-quality affordable housing whilst reducing the amount of carbon released into the environment.”

During the ceremony Thakeham toured the site with local councillors and Optivo representatives.

Bunmi Atta, Director of Construction at Optivo, said: “We've a proud history of helping people with housing needs and we're excited to have reached this early milestone. We're continuing to invest in new homes in East Sussex and doing our bit to tackle the housing crisis. It's great to see progress being made at Clifton Road, Newhaven, and we look forward to giving more residents the keys to their new home in the future.”

Thakeham previously worked with Optivo to create 40 'affordable' homes in Ticehurst, East Sussex. The £6.6 million development was completed in October 2020.