Buildings at world-renowned Knepp Estate in line for major design award

A kitchen and shop at the world-renowned Knepp Estate near Horsham are in line for a major design award.

The buildings at Knepp – famed for its pioneering rewilding work – are among 14 shortlisted for the Royal Institue of British Archtects South East Awards 2025.

The Knepp Wilding Kitchen and Shop were designed by Kaner Olette Architects. Knepp, in a message on Facebook, said they were ‘chuffed to bits’ at being shortlisted.

They added: “It’s lovely to see that RIBA has enjoyed the site as much as we do. Since the shop and kitchen opened in 2023, it has been wonderful to see the area come alive with diners, shoppers and walkers popping in for lunch.

“Our restaurant is set in a restored 18th-century Sussex barn with centuries-old oak beams. Across the courtyard is our sustainable Wilding Shop. The whole site was designed with nature in mind. We used reclaimed materials from Knepp’s wildland, and added swallow and bat boxes in the eaves, stork nest platforms on the gateposts and mud pools for house martins in the courtyard. And we use ground source heat pumps and collect rainwater too.”

“We look forward to welcoming the jury to come and see the Wilding Kitchen and Shop for themselves. Thank you to the wonderful team at Kaner Olette Architects who led the site’s creation.”

RIBA south east jury chairman Lisa Shell, director of Lisa Shell Architects, said: "This year’s shortlist showcases an impressive variety of projects, with budgets spanning from the tens of thousands to tens of millions. In addition to the broad selection of one-off houses, purposes range from health to education, leisure to culture, and mixed-use, with each project reflecting the architectural ambition and inventiveness of the south east region.

“High quality residential self-build projects stand alongside inspiring conservation efforts, demonstrating an impressive range of construction and design approaches that thoughtfully respond to today’s challenging climate.”

All shortlisted projects will now be visited by a regional jury, and the winning projects will be announced later this spring.

The winners will then be considered for several RIBA Special Awards, including the RIBA Sustainability Award and RIBA Building of the Year, before being considered for a highly coveted RIBA National Award, which will be announced in the summer.