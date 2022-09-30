Bulb planting in Horsham Park to celebrate work of town's Samaritans branch

a spring bulb planting event will be held in Horsham Park on 22 and 23 October to celebrate the great work of the Horsham and Crawley branch of the Samaritans.

This partnership event will see 12,442 spring bulbs being planted in Horsham Park to celebrate the Samaritans being in our community for 50 years. The bulb field will have 6,221 mixed crocus and 6,221 narcissus flowering in succession next spring. This specific number is significant as 6,221 is the number of people who took their own lives in the UK in 2021.

Volunteers are being asked to come along and commit to planting one square metre or two square metres of bulbs in a marked out area. Planting will take place in two hour sessions over the weekend of 22 and 23 October.

Volunteers will be briefed on how and where to plant and provided with the bulbs. Spades will be provided but you can bring your own bulb planting tools if you prefer. You’ll need to wear suitable shoes and bring your own gloves.

The partnership is hoping for a mix of volunteers from across the community so that together we can celebrate the wonderful work that the Samaritans do listening to people with the aim of reducing the number of people who take their own lives.

Commenting on the event Horsham District Council Cabinet Member for Leisure and Culture Cllr Roger Noel said: “The spring bulb planting in Horsham Park is set to be a really lovely event and a good way for people to do something positive for our community.

“Not only will it create a beautiful display for many years to come, but it is also a very fitting way to mark the great work of our local branch of the Samaritans.

“I will be in the Park on Saturday 22 October along with other colleagues to plant my allocation of the 12,442 bulbs, and I would encourage many others to do the same. Please help us pay an amazing tribute to these needlessly lost lives.”