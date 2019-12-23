Bumper donations for Lewes food bank but demand ‘does not go away after Christmas’

The whole community of Lewes has come together to give bags upon bags of food and drink to a local food bank in the run-up to Christmas.

Landport Food Bank took delivery of a large number of festive treats and staple foods to support families and individuals in need this Christmas.

Landport Foodbank volunteer, Clive Tedder, readying Christmas donations 4Gt4Hd2aTrQvkoqRvbeh

Photos posted online show the scale of the donations at Landport, which is one of three food banks in Lewes.

Debbie Twitchen, who set up the Landport food bank in 2012, said that the quantity of donations was ‘just insane’ and that the organisation had been ‘very, very lucky’ to receive them.

She stressed that the donations were the result of a commuity-wide effort from schools, churches, local businesses, and individuals from across Lewes.

Debbie gave special thanks to The Lamb of Lewes, Fisher Street for raising more than £200 and taking donations of food at a benefit gig on Sunday, December 15 but she also expressed thanks to the whole community.

Food bank volunteers Pat Allen and Emma Ashby packing Christmas donations nknKmdQgQqTogJmIOdTQ

The support given by Landport Food Bank is in demand year-round and “Does not go away after Christmas,” she said.

“We are very sad that the need is worsening as years go by. Some clients no longer need the food bank but more come to replace them.

“It’s not normal in this day and age to be relying on charities for your weekly shop.”

Landport Foodbank is run entirely by volunteers and also relies on volunteer drivers for deliveries.

Bags of Christmas donations at Landport Food Bank B-nWhEcDBr_jwHEGPXCh

For more information about food banks in East Sussex, visit this website.

Find out more about Landport Food Bank here.