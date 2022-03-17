Burgess Hill aircraft cleaner, 21, took his own life, inquest hears

Assistant coroner Lisa Milner recorded a conclusion of suicide for Thomas James Collett at an inquest hearing on Wednesday (March 16) at Edes House, West Street, Chichester.

The inquest opened on February 1 after Thomas died at his home address on January 20, the Record of Inquest said.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thomas was born on June 19, 2000, in Haywards Heath and worked as an aircraft cleaner.

The inquest hearing for Thomas James Collett took place at Edes House, West Street, Chichester. Picture: Google Street View.

If you are struggling and feel you need someone to talk to you can call Samaritans for free from any phone on 116123 or visit www.samaritans.org.