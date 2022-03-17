Burgess Hill aircraft cleaner, 21, took his own life, inquest hears

A 21-year-old man from Burgess Hill took his own life in January this year, an inquest has heard.

By Lawrence Smith
Thursday, 17th March 2022, 11:52 am
Assistant coroner Lisa Milner recorded a conclusion of suicide for Thomas James Collett at an inquest hearing on Wednesday (March 16) at Edes House, West Street, Chichester.

The inquest opened on February 1 after Thomas died at his home address on January 20, the Record of Inquest said.

Thomas was born on June 19, 2000, in Haywards Heath and worked as an aircraft cleaner.

