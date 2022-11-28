Burgess Hill Choral Society are celebrating the start of the Christmas season with the promise of a concert of “sparkling festive music.”

Michael Stefan Wood

Musical director Michael Stefan Wood sees this as a special event: “It’s a concert of feel-good music. Vivaldi’s Gloria is one of the most wonderful pieces that choirs sing. It’s popular with both choir and audience and it’s just such a joyous piece from beginning to end. Similarly, the Schubert Mass in G which we’re singing, is a lovely piece.”

Mike has combined the two gems with some special carols: “These include the delightful Shchedryk, which the choir is singing in Ukrainian and is our way of giving a message of hope to the Ukrainian people. We’re also singing gorgeous settings of In Dulce Jubilo by Buxtehude and The Lamb by Tavener.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Additionally, to mark 150 years since the birth of Vaughan Williams, the choir is singing his hauntingly exquisite carol No Sad Thought His Soul Affright. There will be opportunities for the audience to join in a number of traditional carols. What I hope is that, in the dark days of December, when people are worried about a whole variety of things, they will come away feeling uplifted by the beautiful music we’re providing for them.”

The choir will be accompanied by a full orchestra and four young soloists from the Royal Academy of Music on the threshold of their professional careers. The concert takes place on Saturday, December 3 at 7.30pm. at St Andrew’s Church, Burgess Hill, RH15 0LG. Tickets (£14 in advance, £16 on the door, under-18s free) are available from Burgess Hill Help Point, on the door, phone 07522 493966 or at www.ticketsource.co.uk/burgesshillchoral.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also coming up, after a busy year of national and international performances, Brighton Gay Men’s Chorus are ready to dazzle local audiences with their annual Christmas shows.

Spokesman Adam Scott said: “Following on from an open-air performance in Barcelona, Brighton Gay Men’s Chorus are back in their home city and ready to make the yuletide gay! In fact, they’re so keen to jingle their bells, this year’s show is entitled Ding Dong!"

Advertisement Hide Ad