Burgess Hill college rebuild could be complete by Summer next year, council says, even though contractors pulled out

Woodlands Meed College. Image: West Sussex County Council

Work on Woodlands Meed College, in Burgess Hill, could be finished by summer next year, the county council said, even though the original contractors collapsed before the project could start.

The update comes shortly after the contractor originally hired to undergo vital phase two works at the college, ISG, went into administration earlier this year.

Following the collapse and the suspension of work, West Sussex County Council entered the site in order to make it safe, and have hired security guards and erected a fence to prevent illegal entry.

"There are a number of outstanding snags regarding the main building which ISG sub-contractors have mostly declined to resolve. WSCC will be arranging for our own facilities management contractor to address these,” a county council spokesperson said.

"We are working with the college to prioritise the work and anticipate being able to address the most urgent works in the October half term. The remainder will be completed at a time agreed with the college.”

But the bigger problem is phase two of the project, which was to be ISG’s primary focus before the company announced administration. The council is currently scoping the works that need to be completed and looking for a replacement contractor with a good track record and capable of operating within an existing framework.

Given the urgent nature of the work, the council is hoping to contact a contractor as soon as possible, and completing the work by summer 2025.

"Our priority remains working with the college to ensure the works are completed as soon as possible and to the highest standard that we and the staff, pupils and parents expect,” they said.

Woodlands Meed College was allocated £21.6 million for a major rebuilding project designed to significantly improve facilities for SEND pupils. The new facilities will include:

12 new classrooms and specialist areas for design and technology, music, science and food technology

Significantly more internal space

High quality sporting facilities including all weather pitches, and a 2-court sports hall and accessible changing facilities

New dining hall and kitchen, a common room and a range of therapy spaces along with personal care facilities, staff offices and welfare areas

A new hydrotherapy pool

A host of new outside learning and play areas including classrooms, an outside gym, planting areas, and courtyard and amphitheatre space

Solar panels on the roof making the facilities energy efficient and reduce energy costs for the college.