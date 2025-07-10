Burgess Hill community event with bands and barbecue set to raise funds for cancer charity
Cancer Aid will be in Cyprus Road on Saturday, July 12, in Cyprus Road near the Constitutional Club.
The free event, from 12pm to 7.30pm, is organised by BHCC bar manager Mike Stewart to support the community and raise funds for Stand Up to Cancer.
Local bands and singers are set to perform and a ‘Barrow of Booze’ will be the star prize in the raffle. Organisers said there are lots of prizes up for grabs in the tombola as well.
A spokesperson said: “Burgess Hill Bonfire Society are supporting the event with marshalling, plus cooking up a storm on the barbecue, selling tasty treats all day. All organisers, volunteers and musicians are donating their time to support the community and raise funds for the charity, plus local businesses Price Green & Co, PDP Services and George Howes & Sons are sponsoring the event.”
The bands/singers on the line-up are: Driscoll Bros, Six Pack Sabbath, Band of Dads, Louder than 10, Tobias, David Tonna, Pink Guitar and Pippa.
For more information call 01444 241992.