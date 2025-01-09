Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Burgess Hill couple have raised more than £600 for charity with their spectacular Christmas lights display.

Sue and John Price spent over a month decorating their house in St Peter’s Road to raise money for Court Meadow Group Riding for the Disabled (RDA). Visit www.courtmeadow-rda.org.uk to find out more.

They made £631.28 from visitors donating and are now thanking people for their generosity.

Sue, who is a volunteer for Court Meadow Group RDA, said: “Every year we decorate our house with Christmas lights and fairy lights to raise money for various charities. This year our charity was Court Meadow Riding Group for the Disabled. We’re a voluntary group and we rely totally on donations from the public as we get no backing from anywhere.”

John and Sue Price decorated their home in St Peter's Road, Burgess Hill, to raise money for Court Meadow Riding for the Disabled and made £631.28 from visitors donating

The lights were open for all to see for the whole of December up until Twelfth Night. There were 65 sets of lights this year and John estimated in December 2024 that there were between 60,000 and 70,000 lights on the property.

Sue said: “The money that we received all goes towards hiring horses and equipment for children who are very unlikely, under normal circumstances, to be able to ride.”

She said: “If anybody visits the group, which is run at Horsted Keynes, you will see the delight the children get out of it and the confidence that grows week by week.”

Sue explained that riding helps children with special needs with many aspects of their lives, including their development in speaking and their deportment. She said: “It’s really a joy to see.”