Burgess Hill Market and Burgess Hill Community Crafters Market are joining forces for the event on Saturday, December 2 (10am-3pm).

The town council said there will be a variety of stalls, offering: handmade crafts and gifts, barista coffee, mulled wine, Christmas decorations, French patisserie, Christmas trees, children’s toys and wooden items, soaps, jewellery and more on Church Walk.

Burgess Hill Festive Market returns this year

A town council spokesperson said: “Thank you to the businesses supporting this year’s festive lights: Hunters, Laurence Gould Partnership Ltd, SCGC / Leo Rose Developments, Gardiner Opticians, WH Smith, The Block and Gasket, The Six Gold Martlets Wetherspoon Pub, B Cruttenden and Son, and Sunshine Café. When you shop locally you support an entire community, not just a business.”