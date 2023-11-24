Burgess Hill Festive Market returns to town: variety of stalls offer gifts for Christmas
Burgess Hill Market and Burgess Hill Community Crafters Market are joining forces for the event on Saturday, December 2 (10am-3pm).
The town council said there will be a variety of stalls, offering: handmade crafts and gifts, barista coffee, mulled wine, Christmas decorations, French patisserie, Christmas trees, children’s toys and wooden items, soaps, jewellery and more on Church Walk.
A town council spokesperson said: “Thank you to the businesses supporting this year’s festive lights: Hunters, Laurence Gould Partnership Ltd, SCGC / Leo Rose Developments, Gardiner Opticians, WH Smith, The Block and Gasket, The Six Gold Martlets Wetherspoon Pub, B Cruttenden and Son, and Sunshine Café. When you shop locally you support an entire community, not just a business.”
The event will also feature local Craft Makers in The Kiln (30-32 The Martlets Shopping Centre), as well as free face painting from 11am to 2pm in the Town Council’s Help Point (96 Church Walk). The Rock Choir is set to perform at 11am, 12pm and 1pm and Mid Sussex Radio will also support the event. Church Walk will be decorated by Christmas trees that have been sponsored by Burgess Hill Business Parks Association and More Radio.