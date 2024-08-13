Burgess Hill Fire Station open day: chip pan fire demonstrations and traffic collision drill at upcoming event

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith
Published 13th Aug 2024, 11:53 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service has announced that the Burgess Hill Fire Station open day will return this year.

The event is back on Wednesday, August 28, at The Brow to raise money for the firefighter’s charity.

Over the past year Burgess Hill has raised over £1,500 from a variety of events at the station.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: “In 2022 Burgess Hill hosted their first open day in 11 years. After great success, Burgess Hill has continued to put on an open day every year since.”

The Burgess Hill Fire Station open day is Wednesday, August 28. Photo: Eddie Mitchell (from the 2022 event)The Burgess Hill Fire Station open day is Wednesday, August 28. Photo: Eddie Mitchell (from the 2022 event)
The Burgess Hill Fire Station open day is Wednesday, August 28. Photo: Eddie Mitchell (from the 2022 event)

They said: “During the day we showcase a variety of practical demonstrations and opportunities for members of our community to get to know their local firefighters.”

Follow Burgess Hill Fire Station on Facebook to find out more.

Winnie the Pooh’s home is a top destination for nature loving home buyers

The timings for the day are:

9.30am-10am: SEN quiet session only.

10am: Open to public.

10.30am: Chip Pan Demo 1.

11.30am: Ladders and pumping drill.

12.30pm: Road traffic collison drill.

1.30pm: Chip pan demo 2.

2pm: Finish.

Related topics:West Sussex Fire and Rescue ServiceFacebook